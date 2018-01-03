Shonto School Safety Conference
January 03
12:23 2018
School administrators and emergency management agencies will be coming together at the Twin Arrows Casino later this month for the 2018 School Safety Conference presented by the Shonto Preparatory Fire Dept. The conference will address topics such as school lockdown procedures and emergency management, active shooter response and more. The conference, scheduled for Jan 22– 24, is meant for educators, administrators, school board members and school first responders.
