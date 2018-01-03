News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Shonto School Safety Conference

January 03
12:23 2018
School administrators and emergency management agencies will be coming together at the Twin Arrows Casino later this month for the 2018 School Safety Conference presented by the Shonto Preparatory Fire Dept. The conference will address topics such as school lockdown procedures and emergency management, active shooter response and more. The conference, scheduled for Jan 22 24, is meant for educators, administrators, school board members and school first responders.

Click here for more information.

 

