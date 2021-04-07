Shonto & Navajo Nation Welcoming a New Hotel

A New Hotel for Shonto Chapter

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer joined Shonto community members Tuesday (April 6) to celebrate the start of construction on a new three-story, 83-room La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in the community.

Shonto Community Governance officials and 24th Navajo Nation Council delegates were on hand, also.

The new hotel will support tourism and create new jobs and additional revenue for the Navajo Nation, officials said.

This is a historic milestone for the Shonto community, Nez said.

“Years ago, when I had the honor of serving as the Vice President for Shonto Chapter, we had a vision to empower our local leaders and to create a local economy to sustain jobs and revenue for our people,” Nez said.

The 54,000 square-foot hotel will offer 83 hotel rooms, swimming pool, conference rooms, and other amenities. It is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 160 and State Route 98, next to the existing Shonto Marketplace.

The construction phase is expected to create 80 jobs, and once the hotel is in operation an additional 30 permanent jobs will be available.

The new hotel was part of a Permanent Trust Fund interest income five-year plan that was developed in collaboration between the Office of the President and Vice President and the previous 23rd Navajo Nation Council – with input from local chapter officials.

“A few years ago, the Navajo Nation completed the travel center here in Shonto and now we are taking another step forward with the start of construction of the new hotel,” Nez added.

This initiative is part of a larger vision of creating a tourism corridor that will attract more visitors to Navajo land to increase economic potential, the president said.

The Nez-Lizer Administration also continues to support local communities that were impacted by the closure of the Navajo Generating Station, to help transition to other economic opportunities related to renewable energy, tourism, and other industries.

“This is an exciting time for the Shonto community, as construction begins on the second major economic development initiative in recent years,” Lizer said. “The Shonto Marketplace that was constructed a few years ago has proven to be a successful endeavor.”