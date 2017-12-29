Sherlock Appeal Overturned

The final word is that she will most likely NOT get to keep her job…The Navajo Nation Supreme Court yesterday reversed an appeal decision that would have allowed the President of the Chilchinbeto Community School Board to remain in her elected position after the Navajo Election Administration sought to remove her. The Office of Hearings and Appeals’ initial ruling set aside Terlyn Sherlock’s two state misdemeanor convictions by Arizona Municipal Court of Flagstaff, but the Navajo Nation Supreme Court overturned that grant of appeal, stating that qualifications for candidates for school board under Navajo Nation law prohibit convictions of certain misdemeanor crimes, further noting Sherlock had filed a notarized statement as a candidate that she met all qualifications required by Navajo Nation law and understood she may be removed if she no longer qualified for office if she was elected. Sherlock had been ordered to vacate her post by the Navajo Election Administration last June, after the Division of Diné Education turned up two misdemeanor convictions from 2001 that she had failed to disclose on her candidate application: one for giving alcohol to a minor and another for shoplifting; both occurring the same day in Flagstaff. The Supreme Court’s decision allows the Navajo Election Administration to proceed with removing Sherlock. The Court opinion is subject to a 20 day reconsideration period.