Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scam

SCAM ADVISORY – Recent Scam Targeting Mental Health Providers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Consider looking up and calling the legitimate (e.g. official website verified) phone number of an agency to verify claims made by the person calling you. Phone scammers are likely hoping you will try to call them back on other phone numbers they provide which then may compromise your private cell or home phone numbers to be used in their future scam schemes. Don’t allow them to bully you!

SCAM ADVISORY: Today we’ve received at least two phone calls from mental health providers who have received fraudulent phone calls saying that they are being contacted regarding an emergency. In both cases, the scammer spoofed a legitimate phone number of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (928-226-5009) and the caller ID information (Coconino County). The scammer contacted them via their Psychology Today services. The scammer claimed to be an officer with the Sheriff’s Office (although he may vary this approach and use other aliases). The scammer said he was calling regarding an urgent or emergency situation. He provided a non-legitimate phone number requesting call back. Variations of the scam may include claims that there is a pending lawsuit or civil issue that needs immediate attention. It is our belief that the scammer hopes the intended victim will call him on the phone number he leaves in his message rather than calling back to an official Sheriff’s Office number. It is likely the scammer is intending to fraudulently obtain either personal information or some type of payment from you.

Please do not fall victim to this or similar scams! Call the Sheriff’s Office on one of our legitimate phone numbers to report scams or if you have questions.

Visit us at coconino.az.gov/sheriff for legitimate information on how to contact our office.