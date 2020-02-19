Sheriff’s Office Receives Grants from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has received two grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to increase roadway safety and improve the accuracy and timeliness of traffic-related data.

The first awarded grant is in the amount of $46,666 to purchase driver’s license scanners and in-car printers to be used with the Arizona Traffic and Criminal Software (AzTraCS). The Sheriff’s Office deputies currently hand write accident and traffic citation documents. Copies of the accident reports are sent to the state and entered into a database. ADOT receives an average of 600 papers reports a week. The reports are then scanned into a storage program and then entered into the State database.

The AzTraCS system is a mobile accident reporting software system, that can be used for electronic traffic citations, developing traffic accident reports and other report/forms. It allows the deputies to swipe driver’s licenses, complete the documents electronically and upload to the state. The AzTraCS system, driver’s license scanner and electronic transfer of information provides more efficient use of Sheriff’s Office staff time. The documents have a higher accuracy and are completed quickly. AzTraCS will fully integrate into our Records Management System.

The only cost to agencies will be the equipment needed to operate and use the software. This includes scanners, printers and installation in Sheriff’s Office vehicles. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is providing funding through a grant to purchase the equipment needed. This project will provide faster, more accurate documents and a higher level of deputy safety.

The second grant awarded from GOHS will be used to purchase two radar speed trailers, in the amount of $20,000. The equipment will enhance our ability to address the problems of speed violators and traffic accident investigations.

The combination of the large population of high school and college students, the high number of recreational visitors, and the availability of rural party areas contribute significantly to the number of traffic violations, driving under the influence, and accidents on our roadways. Speeding is one of the highest activity categories for our deputies. The radar message board trailers will provide educational sign messaging, as well as the current speed of vehicles.

The goals of these projects funding by GOHS are to address critical roadway safety issues such as impaired driving, speed-related crashes, and related injuries and fatalities.