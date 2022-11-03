Sheriff’s Office Receives $$ for DUI Enforcement

CCSO Receives $27,000 from AZ Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Program

Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has received two grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in the amount of $27,000.00 with emphasis on DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement and Select Traffic Enforcement. The grant funding provided by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will reimburse our agency for overtime and equipment for directed patrol efforts and the interdiction of impaired drivers.

Sheriff Jim Driscoll has established holding accountable drivers who make the decision to drive while impaired by drugs and alcohol a top priority within our organization. Over the past year, deputies have received specialized training in impaired driving as well as participated in several impaired driving task force events. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to aggressive traffic enforcement with the specific goal of making our streets, roadways, and highways safer for the citizens and visitors in Coconino County to travel on.

Our goal, in partnership with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and other Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Agencies is to reduce alcohol and drug impaired driving. This includes conducting training programs, purchasing equipment for detecting testing, and enforcing laws against driving, flying, or boating while impaired. We want to thank the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for this grant award and look forward to putting it to use to help us make the roadways within our county a safer place to travel.