Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since late January.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Kylie Bean walked away from her home on January 29, near Canyon Loop in Kachina Village.

According to a press release, she walked away from her home and hasn’t been seen since.

According to reports, she could be heading to California to be with family, or she

could have left for Phoenix.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pajama-like pants.

If you have information, please contact the Coconino County’s Sheriff Office at 928-774-4523 or the Silent Witness hotline at 928-774-6111.