Sheriff’s Office Helps Inform Public About Red Flag Displays

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce it will continue its practice of displaying a red flag at the entrance to the parking lot of the Law Enforcement Administrative Facility (911 E Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff) whenever Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the area. The flying of this red flag is an adoption of the nationwide Red Flag Warnings that are issued by the National Weather Service and meant to inform the public about the fire conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office started this practice in June 2014. “By displaying red flags throughout our community in concurrence with the weather service Red Flag Warnings, we can help bring higher visibility to the threat of wild land fires,” said Sheriff Jim Driscoll. “We hope people will see our red flag and other red flags in the community and be reminded to take appropriate actions to avoid catastrophic wild land fires.” Sheriff Driscoll issues a challenge to other Northern Arizona government agencies and local businesses to increase community awareness of the threat of wild fires by posting a red flag on their property when an official Red Flag Warning has been issued.

Red Flag Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service to indicate the imminent danger of Critical Fire Weather conditions – very low relative humidity, strong winds, and dry fuels. You can view a map of current Red Flag Warnings and other National Weather Service Hazards in Arizona by going to: http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=psr

The bright pink legend indicates areas with Red Flag Warnings.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone who lives in or comes to visit Northern Arizona to know about current fire hazards and restrictions and comply with any fire restrictions that may be in place. This may include restrictions on campfires or other open flames, smoking cigarettes, operating combustible engines, or other activities. Information about fire restrictions in Coconino County can be found at: https://firerestrictions.us/az/az-coconino-county/

The Sheriff’s Office also encourages people to participate in the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office / Flagstaff Police Department Woods Watch Program. For more information about Woods Watch, contact Jon Paxton at (928) 226-5089.