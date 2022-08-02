Sheriff’s Deputy Assigned to Tuba City District

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Tuba City Deputy Arnold Maryboy

Tuba City, AZ – Sheriff Jim Driscoll is pleased to announce CCSO will once again have a resident deputy assigned to the Tuba City District. This position has been vacant since the retirement of Deputy Robert James several years ago.

Since Deputy James’ retirement calls for service have been handled by the neighboring districts in Page and Flagstaff, with Navajo Nation Police Department or AZ DPS stabilizing the situation until our arrival. Deputy Arnold Maryboy has been hired and has started his field training in the Flagstaff District.

Once his training is complete, Deputy Maryboy will be patrolling the Tuba City area full time for the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Maryboy is a longtime resident of Tuba City. He brings with him years of training and experience.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Maryboy worked for 17 years with the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Enforcement Department as an Environmental Law Enforcement Officer.

Deputy Maryboy has a long history of community involvement, including playing a key part in Toys-4-Tots in Tuba City, playing a key role in organizing and working the Navajo Nation Fair, and organizing a variety of public events and trainings. A previous member of the US Marine Corps, Deputy Maryboy has served as the Commander for the Tuba City Veterans Organization for the past 6 years.

From serving in the United States Marine Corps, serving with the Navajo Nation EPA, to volunteering with groups and organizations in his community, Deputy Maryboy’s life and career have been focused on serving the community and his fellow citizens.

We are extremely happy to once again have a Deputy dedicated full time to serving the community of Tuba City. Please join us in welcoming Deputy Maryboy to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

