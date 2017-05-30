Sheriff’s Deputies Recover Body of Suspected Drowning Victim at Lake Mary Boat Ramp

On May 27, 2017 at approximately 3:30 pm a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Volunteer conducting Holiday Patrols in the area of the Lake Mary Boat ramp was flagged down by citizens.

The citizens reported that a young male individual had been swimming near buoys located south of the boat ramp. The swimmer reportedly had some difficulty making it back to shore while approximately 100 feet from land. He was seen going beneath the water and not returning to the surface by several family members who entered the water in attempts to locate him.

Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and US Forest Service Law Enforcement responded to the scene and entered the water in attempt to locate the victim. It was determined at that time that the depth where the victim was last seen was over 10 feet deep and visibility was very poor. These initial response units were supplemented by response from the Coconino County

Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Flagstaff Fire Department and a Department of Public Safety Helicopter. Several citizens who were in the area also assisted with the search efforts by providing the use of their boats.

Search efforts continued into the evening and at approximately 9:30 pm members of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body in close proximity to where the victim had last been seen.

The body of the victim identified as 18-year-old Kevin Anaya of Mesa, AZ was turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. This case remains under investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the County Medical Examiner.