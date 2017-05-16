Sheriff Still Sheriffing

Sheriff Rick Eldredge of San Juan County, Utah, me be facing a felony charge, but he is still on the streets protecting the good people of his county.

That’s because on Monday the San Juan County Board of Commissioners said Eldredge, and two of his subordinates who are also charged, may keep working while their cases worm their way through the county’s court system.

Reports indicate that the commissioners felt that by taking these men off the street would create an unnecessary risk for residents.

San Juan County, Utah, is in extreme southeast Utah, with a portion of it only a softball throw from Antelope Point Marina.

It all started downhill for the sheriff and his comrades in 2015 when Eldredge allegedly pointed an unloaded assault rifle at an employee and pulled the trigger. The employee in question wasn’t amused and went to higher authorities; or at least tried to. Instead, the sheriff assigned the investigation to his people, and eventually the employee was fired.

The employee was fired after Eldredge said the Attorney General’s Office had found no wrong doing in the case. This was allegedly a lie.

Last week the Attorney General’s Office in Salt Lake City stopped the nonsense. The sheriff and his two underlings were in a courtroom in Monticello Friday and were charged with felonies in connection with the gun incident, and the alleged sham investigation.

The sheriff is charged with retaliation against a witness, obstruction of justice and official misconduct. The retaliation charge is a felony.