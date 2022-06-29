Shepherd of the Desert Preschool to Close July 30th

According to a letter sent to parents of children attending Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Preschool, the school will be closing their doors permanently on July 30th. The letter states that due to difficulties filling open positions in the program, it will not be able to continue.

The full text of the letter, dated June 27th, 2022, reads as follows:

“Dear Parents,

It is with a sad heart that we need to inform you, that after 38 years of working and ministering to so many children in the Page area, Shepherd Preschool will be closing its doors on July 30. We were truly praying that God would provide the right individuals to take over the open positions in the program, but so far this hasn’t happened. We also know this will leave a tremendous gap in our area for preschool/childcare.

We wanted to get this out as soon as possible so you, as parents, could begin looking for different options for your child. We hope each of these young ones will be able to continue in their learning adventure wherever they end up.

We appreciate your continued support through this time. Every child has been a blessing, and we really believe they will continue to grow and succeed through their lifetime.

Thank you for the privilege of working with your child.

Cherishing God’s Gifts,

The Staff of Shepherd Preschool”