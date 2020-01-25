Sexual Assault Suspect on the Run South of Flagstaff

SUBJECT: Update: Barricaded Subject in Kachina Village Flagstaff, AZ

– On January 23, 2020, around 5:20 pm, after continued efforts by negotiators to contact the suspect Jason Gonnie with negative results, the Tactical Team was deployed and made entry into the residence off Chof Trail where Gonnie was last seen. The entire multilevel residence was cleared and searched by the Tactical Team with the assistance of a canine and robot.

Gonnie was not in the residence.

Detectives found through investigating the incident that the suspect was familiar with the family and the residence. Gonnie is believed to have broken into the lower level of the residence and contacted the victim sometime Wednesday night.

Gonnie remained at the residence until Thursday morning at which point, he presented a weapon and refused to allow the victim and children to leave the home. It was during this time Gonnie reportedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Around 1:00 pm on Thursday, the victim was able to escape the residence with her two children after Gonnie moved to another level of the residence, leaving her alone.

Efforts to locate Jason Gonnie are ongoing. Gonnie is considered a threat to the public and potentially armed. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to use caution if they come in to contact with Gonnie. If anyone is aware of Gonnie’s location or sees him, they are asked to immediately call 911 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

ORIGINAL MEDIA RELEASE FROM JANUARY 23, 2020 Flagstaff, AZ

On January 23, 2020, since around 1:16 pm, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has been working a barricaded subject accused of Sexual Assault in the area of Chof Trail in Kachina Village.

On scene, deputies are still trying to confirm if the suspect is in the residence. Information obtained from the reporting party was the victim along with two other children had removed themselves from the house and made their way to the reporting party’s residence. The reporting party advised that the suspect was the only one in the residence.

After arriving on the scene, deputies confirmed the safety of the victim and children who had been in residence. Deputies set up a perimeter around the residence in which the suspect was last seen. At this time no contact has been made with the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to attempt to contact the suspect through phone and loudspeaker. The suspect has been identified as Jason Gonnie an 18-year-old Native American male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, slim build, black hair and black eyes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter has been deployed along with the Northern Arizona Regional Tactical Team. Efforts are ongoing to confirm Gonnie is still in the residence.

Due to the ongoing investigations, no further details are available at this time. More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.