Alleged Sex Crimes Lead to Arrest in Page

Press Release

On August 5, 2019, at 2:05 PM a male was arrested after an investigation into multiple sex crimes involving victims who were minors that occurred between November 2014 and June 2019.

The suspect. identified as 41-year old Ryan Hensman of Page, was booked into the Coconino County Jail on one count of Sexual Contact with a minor under 15 and three counts of Sexual Assault, all of which are Class 2 felonies. The investigation revealed there were two victims, both of whom were under the age of 18 when the incidents occurred. The names of the victims will not be released. The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this case, they are requested to contact the Page Police Department at 928-645-2463.