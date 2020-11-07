Several Homes Engulfed in Flames Saturday Morning in Page

Page Fire Department Press release:

Page Fire Department responds to a report of a house fire in the area of Cypress Ave.

On Saturday, November 07, 2020 at 03:24 hours Page Fire Units Engine 10 (E10), Ladder 1 (L1), Medic 10 (M10), Medic 11 (M11), and Fire Chief (F1) as well as National Park Service Engine 1 (NPS1) responded to the area of Cypress Ave. for a house fire.

Six full time and two off duty personnel responded to the fire along with three reserve personnel from Page Fire as well as three National Park Service Personnel.

Upon arrival, crews found four structures burning in the area of Cypress Ave. Two homes were fully engulfed in flames, and on either side two other homes quickly became involved.

High winds contributed to the rapid spread of fire among the 4 homes.

Homeowners informed Fire Department personnel that all of the residents were out and there were no rescue operations to be performed. Crews were able to confine the fire to the 4 buildings burning originally.

The Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

One patient was treated and transported to Page Hospital with minor injuries.

Crews returned to service at 0851 hours.

Earlier story (KXAZ News):

A Very Windy Night Leads to a Big Fire in Page

(Click on photos to enlarge)

The Page Fire department, along with the Page Police department, were very busy early Saturday morning because of a fire that involved four modular homes. The fire, which started between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m., involved homes on Juniper Ave. and Cypress Ave., west of Colorado St., and just a block from Page Municipal Airport.

We know of no injuries, but we have not received a press release yet from the Page Fire Department. We did hear from neighbors that one family lost their female cat and at least one kitten in the fire.

A next-door neighbor to one of the torched homes said there were seven people in his home when they were alerted of the blaze. He went on to say they simply all left the home, grabbing nothing on the way out.

He called the whole situation, “pretty scary.”

Rebecca Wilkinson lives on Aero Ave, nearby. She told us you could see flames from her home.

“I thought the whole block was on fire,” she said.

Neighbors told us that when police officers arrived, they went from door-to-door, waking people up and telling them to get out of their homes. With the high wind, there was no telling what the fire was going to do.