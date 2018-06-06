Seven NAU Athletes Compete For National Titles

Eugene, Org- There will be seven North Arizona University (NAU) outdoor track and field athletes competing for a National Championship in Eugene, Org starting June 6 – June 9. There are many different area in which the seven Lumberjacks will be competing in over the next four days. The following Lumberjacks that will be competing are listed below with their event.

In Order by Classification

Sr. Brooke Anderson- Hammer throw

Sr. Matt Baxter- 10,000-meter

Sr. Ashley Taylor- 800-meter

Sr. Andy Trouard- 5,000-meter

Jr. Tyler Day- 10,000-meter

So. Helena McCloud- Women long Jump

Fr. Luis Grijalva- 1500-meter

ESPN2 Will be airing the Championship live from Eugene at 4:30 pm Arizona Time.