Seven NAU Athletes Compete For National Titles
June 06
11:26 2018
Eugene, Org- There will be seven North Arizona University (NAU) outdoor track and field athletes competing for a National Championship in Eugene, Org starting June 6 – June 9. There are many different area in which the seven Lumberjacks will be competing in over the next four days. The following Lumberjacks that will be competing are listed below with their event.
In Order by Classification
Sr. Brooke Anderson- Hammer throw
Sr. Matt Baxter- 10,000-meter
Sr. Ashley Taylor- 800-meter
Sr. Andy Trouard- 5,000-meter
Jr. Tyler Day- 10,000-meter
So. Helena McCloud- Women long Jump
Fr. Luis Grijalva- 1500-meter
ESPN2 Will be airing the Championship live from Eugene at 4:30 pm Arizona Time.