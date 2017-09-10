Service Interruption at Bullfrog This Week

Upcoming Service Interruption at Bullfrog

Page, Ariz. – All services at Bullfrog in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, September 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. due to a scheduled power outage for generator repairs.

Services at stores, restaurants, and marina gas stations will be temporarily suspended. Visitors should plan accordingly. Services at Halls Crossing Marina, across Bullfrog Bay, will remain available.