Serious Winter Weather Headed for Northern Arizona

Traveling To Be Made Very Difficult

Two winter storms are going to strike Northern Arizona between now and Tuesday (January 26) The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has provided us this information on Saturday morning. They are telling us to expect difficult to impossible travel conditions in the areas that are hit with the winter storms. They point out that as bad as it might get over the weekend, it will be worse Monday and Tuesday.

As you can see, Page is not expected to be hit with a lot of snow, perhaps 1-2 inches. It’s the traveling that will be made difficult if we head south toward Flagstaff and Interstate-40.

*** In addition, by Wednesday morning temperatures will be very low…see the diagram below.

Key Points:

Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the Mogollon Rim and Yavapai county above 6000 feet through 5 PM MST Sunday.

Wind Advisory for the north facing slopes of the White Mountains until 6 PM MST Saturday.

Weekend storm primary impacts are mainly above 5000-6000 feet.

Showers become sporadic today, increasing again tonight in the Winter Weather Advisory area.

6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet this weekend, with lesser amounts above 5000 feet by Sunday.

Monday/Tuesday storm impacts will affect nearly all locations above 2000-3000 feet and will bring accumulating snow to a large portion of northern and central Arizona.

10 to 20 inches above 4500-5000 feet Monday and Tuesday, amounts of 10 inches or less down to elevations as low as 2500-3000 feet. Potential for heavy snow loads between 4000-5000 feet.

Impacts:

Difficult to impossible travel conditions at times, due to heavy snow.

Spotty power outages due to heavy snow and gusty winds.

Bitter cold Wednesday and Thursday morning may cause external pipe damage and frozen pipes.

The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below.