Lake Powell News

Serial Killer Commits Suicide Before Capture

June 04
08:35 2018
A serial killer suspect wanted for murdering a forensic psychiatrist last Thursday as well as two others over the weekend, possibly a fourth in the Scottsdale area has committed suicide before police moved in on him. A $21,000 reward for the suspect who shot and killed Dr. Steven Pitt outside his office and a big public push for information led the manhunt to the suspect. Pitt was known for having worked with Boulder police on the Jon Benet Ramsey child beauty pageant murder case in the 1990s. Scottsdale investigators now working a fourth homicide to determine if it is connected to the killings of famed forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt and paralegals, Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson.

