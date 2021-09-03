September is Navajo Nation Preparedness Month

Navajo Nation Preparedness Month

The first week of September, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation recognizing the month of September as “Navajo Nation Preparedness Month”, to increase awareness and to encourage all Navajo People to practice T’áá hwó’ ají t’éego, or self-reliance, self-determination, to minimize all types of emergency impacts and potential losses.

According to the proclamation, many Navajo communities have encountered flash flooding, road washouts, and power outages which are all due to the monsoon season’s impact; other challenges include the upcoming winter season.

Navajo Nation Preparedness Month is about working together to identify resources, coordinate efforts at the community level, and within homes to plan and prepare for potential emergencies.