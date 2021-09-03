News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

September is Navajo Nation Preparedness Month

September is Navajo Nation Preparedness Month
September 03
15:44 2021
Print This Article

Navajo Nation Preparedness Month

The first week of September, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation recognizing the month of September as “Navajo Nation Preparedness Month”, to increase awareness and to encourage all Navajo People to practice T’áá hwó’ ají t’éego, or self-reliance, self-determination, to minimize all types of emergency impacts and potential losses.

According to the proclamation, many Navajo communities have encountered flash flooding, road washouts, and power outages which are all due to the monsoon season’s impact; other challenges include the upcoming winter season.

Navajo Nation Preparedness Month is about working together to identify resources, coordinate efforts at the community level, and within homes to plan and prepare for potential emergencies.

September is Navajo Nation Preparedness Month - overview

Summary: September is Navajo Nation Preparedness Month

Tags
jonathan neznavajo nationpreparedness month

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.