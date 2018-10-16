News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Sentencing In Rehab Camp Killing

October 16
13:08 2018
An Arizona teenager has been sentenced to five years to life in prison for killing a counselor at a Utah rehabilitation facility. Clay Brewer of Snowflake beat Jimmy Wollsey to death with a piece of rebar in December 2016 when Brewer was 17 years old. The incident happened at the Turn-About Ranch near Escalante in southern Utah. Brewer also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for hitting another counselor twice in the head with the rebar. Brewer apologized for his actions at his sentencing in Panguitch, saying, “I lost my mind.” He told authorities when he was arrested that he was suicidal and had ingested bleach to try to kill himself. Judge Wallace Lee noted for the record that he had grown up with Woolsey.

NEWS ARCHIVES

