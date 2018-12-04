Sand Devils Seniors Recognized At Football Banquet
The Page Sand Devils football banquet was held last night at Cantina at 6:00 pm. Players from the JV and Varsity teams were awarded last night at the annual football banquet with Coaches and family in attendance. The Sand Devils finished the season with a 10-2 record and the Sand Devils first home playoff win in over two decades. Sand Devils senior class will be missed on the field and in the locker room.
Sand Devils Senior Class
Hayden Gracia
Dillion Anderson
Kele Meredith
Makaio Warner
Justin Salabiye
Payton Yazzie
Austin Green
Lance Goatson
Brandon James
Jackson Tsinniinie
Jeremy Tallsalt
Cheyenne Richardson
Anthony Issac
Terran Blackgoat
Cameron Billy
Sand Devils led the 3A North in points this season and the defense score more points than anyone in the 3A division. Way to go to the class of 2019 and all Sand Devils football players. Special thanks to the Page Sand Devils booster program. Click Audio: (Below) to listen to Coach Stephens