Sand Devils Seniors Recognized At Football Banquet

The Page Sand Devils football banquet was held last night at Cantina at 6:00 pm. Players from the JV and Varsity teams were awarded last night at the annual football banquet with Coaches and family in attendance. The Sand Devils finished the season with a 10-2 record and the Sand Devils first home playoff win in over two decades. Sand Devils senior class will be missed on the field and in the locker room.

Sand Devils Senior Class

Hayden Gracia

Dillion Anderson

Kele Meredith

Makaio Warner

Justin Salabiye

Payton Yazzie

Austin Green

Lance Goatson

Brandon James

Jackson Tsinniinie

Jeremy Tallsalt

Cheyenne Richardson

Anthony Issac

Terran Blackgoat

Cameron Billy

Sand Devils led the 3A North in points this season and the defense score more points than anyone in the 3A division. Way to go to the class of 2019 and all Sand Devils football players. Special thanks to the Page Sand Devils booster program. Click Audio: (Below) to listen to Coach Stephens