Senior Specials This Fall at CCC

Flagstaff, Ariz. (Aug. 8, 2017) – Coconino Community College has added a variety of specialty courses to the fall schedule. And seniors 65 and older now receive a 25 percent discount on tuition. “We are excited to share some new and unusual credit courses designed for our adult learners in Coconino County this fall,” said Dr. Colleen Smith, CCC President. “Some of these intriguing courses include fascinating topics related to our part of the country, alluring literary themes, and cutting-edge courses designed for relevance in technology and today’s workforce.” The courses cover Computer Information Systems, Communication, Education, Archaeology and History. Among the courses are: From Job Search to Accepting a Job Offer; Systems Analysis & Design; Cybersecurity Fundamentals; Intro to Education; Archaeology of the West; Social Media for Business; Harry Potter and the Fantastical Literary Elements; Literature of the Southwest; and Outlaws of the West. Some courses are worth one college credit and last eight weeks – either the first eight weeks or second eight weeks of the 16-week semester. Others are worth three college credits and last the entire semester. Dr. Dudley Gardner, Interim Provost, said, “The courses are designed for people who aren’t necessarily interested in seeking a degree or certification, but who are interested in expanding their understanding about a subject while getting some college credit.” For seniors age 65 and older, the CCC District Governing Board has approved a 25 percent tuition waiver beginning in the fall for up to six credit hours per semester. The semester begins Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. It is important to note that students in all classes must apply for admission to CCC and be admitted, and tuition payment or arrangements must be made at the time of registration. To enroll, visit the Lone Tree Campus, 2800 S. Lone Tree Road, or go online at www.coconino.edu. About Coconino Community College Student success is the heart and purpose of Coconino Community College. CCC provides affordable tuition and a wide variety of certificates and degrees including career/technical programs with more than 50 certificate programs and two-year associate degrees in various fields including nursing, fire science, law enforcement and business. The award-winning CCC2NAU program provides an innovative way to smooth a student’s path toward a bachelor’s degree at Northern Arizona University with tailored advisement and institutional collaboration, including access to amenities at NAU. Since 1991, CCC has served residents across 18,000 square miles of Coconino County. CCC has helped create the region’s skilled workforce, which is improving overall health, safety and the economy in the region. Today, CCC serves more than 7,500 students per year with two campuses in Flagstaff. CCC reaches out to the more rural portions of the County including Williams, the Grand Canyon/Tusayan, Page/Lake Powell, Fredonia, Tuba City and other remote areas on the Navajo, Hopi and Supai Tribal Lands. Instructional sites offer classes through online, in-person and Interactive Television classes to meet the needs of students in these rural and remote areas. Nearly 20 percent of CCC’s students are Native American learners.