Senior Selfies to Raise Money for Alzheimer’s

Did you know that in this country every 66 seconds someone else develops Alzheimer’s Disease?

A home care company for seniors is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association in a fun way, asking seniors to share their selfies on the Synergy Home Care Facebook page for every selfie shared there by a senior, the company will donate five dollars to the Alzheimer’s Association (for the first 1500 selfies) to go towards research and a cure.

Family and friends can help out and get in on the act to make it fun, use the hashtag #seniorselfie and post a selfie with an elderly loved one to raise some money for Alzheimer’s research.