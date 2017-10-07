Senator McCain’s Wife Praises Navajo Nation

Cindy McCain, the wife of U.S. Sen. John McCain, praised the Navajo Nation for being one of the first tribal governments to pass a law to address human trafficking.

McCain who is the co-chairman of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, made her comments during a U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs oversight hearing.

The oversight hearing focused on human trafficking in Indian Country.

“I am proud to say that the Navajo Nation, the largest tribal government in the United States, recently adopted their first anti-trafficking laws,” McCain said. “It is a start for the Navajo and should be followed by tougher tribal enforcement and cooperation with federal agencies.”

Congress needs to urge tribes to enact human trafficking laws, rather than simply depend on federal prosecutors, McCain said.

The Navajo Nation Council amended Navajo Nation Criminal Code, Title 17, in July to include human trafficking.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begay signed the legislation into law on August 7.

The bill was sponsored by Delegate Nathaniel Brown, who also sits on the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, after he became aware of an increase in trafficking on the reservation.

“Human and sex trafficking are occurring on the Navajo Nation. Some of the ways that our children are being lured into the hands of traffickers is through the internet on social media, Facebook, Twitter, Backpage.com and Craigslist,” Brown said.

“We also know that our own people are trafficking their own family members for alcohol, drugs and even for gambling money.”

The Arizona Human Trafficking Council is attempting to increase awareness to end trafficking on our Nation,” Brown said.