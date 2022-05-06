News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Senator Lee Faces Tough Challenge

Senator Lee Faces Tough Challenge
May 06
10:58 2022
Senator Mike Lee

By Eli Joseph

Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah is facing some daunting challenges in his bid for a third term.
In addition to two women running against him from his own party, he faces a newly-empowered independent candidate.
Independent Evan McMullin, a former Central Intelligence Agency officer, has been officially endorsed by Utah Democrats.
Lee has been hurt by the recent release of text messages showing he promoted legally-questionable schemes to keep President Donald Trump in power after he was defeated in 2020.
The presence of two challengers enhances Lee’s chances of securing the nomination because they will likely split the other votes between them.
When Lee was first elected, he toppled long-time-serving Senator Robert Bennett in a tea party wave.
Tags
eli josephevan mcmullinmike leesenator mike leeUtah

