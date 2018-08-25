Senator John McCain Dies at 81

Flags have been ordered to half staff in honor of Arizona Senator John McCain who has died at age 81.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. -Cindy McCain

A giant. An icon. An American hero. God bless Senator John McCain. He will never be forgotten. -Governor Doug Ducey

RIP John McCain, American statesman and POW survivor.

