Senator Hatch Questioning Running For Re-Election in 2018

Saying, “I’m a tough old bird,” Utah Senator Orrin Hatch will decide this fall whether or not he will seek an eighth term in 2018.

Hatch says the key consideration is his health. He admits he’s having trouble with his eyesight, and he wears hearing aids.

A person who has worked with him for years observes, “There are times he’s as lucid as he can be, but at other times, you have to question if he knows where he is.”

Polls show 80 percent of Utahns want their senior senator to retire. In his 2012 campaign, he said it would be his last.

Hatch is in his office by 5 a.m. and usually works late into the night.

As Senate president pro tem, Hatch is third in line in presidential succession.