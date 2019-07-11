News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Sen. McSally Pens Bill to Aid Officers in Crisis

July 11
10:51 2019
Arizona Senator Martha McSally has sponsored a bill to prevent officer suicide- the bipartisan legislation was approved by the house yesterday after the Senate passed the bill unanimously back in May. The Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act restores grant funding for law enforcement support services and allows grant recipients to use funds to establish suicide-prevention programs and mental health services for law enforcement officers. McSally is hopeful the President will sign it soon.

 

 

