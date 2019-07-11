Sen. McSally Pens Bill to Aid Officers in Crisis
Arizona Senator Martha McSally has sponsored a bill to prevent officer suicide- the bipartisan legislation was approved by the house yesterday after the Senate passed the bill unanimously back in May. The Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act restores grant funding for law enforcement support services and allows grant recipients to use funds to establish suicide-prevention programs and mental health services for law enforcement officers. McSally is hopeful the President will sign it soon.