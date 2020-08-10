News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Semi Crash on Virgin River Gorge Bridge

Semi Crash on Virgin River Gorge Bridge
August 10
14:44 2020
Print This Article

I-15 was shut down for more than 13 hours over the weekend when a semi-truck crashed and exploded on one of the Virgin River Gorge bridges. All northbound travel came to a halt and the road was closed from early Saturday morning until 6:00 PM Saturday night from the Black Rock exit to mile marker 23. Northbound traffic was backed up from exit 122 in Mesquite, Nevada to the Beaver Dam off-ramp in Arizona.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:00 AM when emergency personnel were dispatched to bridge No 7. There they found the rear of the trailer ablaze and hanging off the bridge. The truck was hauling food products when, for reasons unknown, the driver lost control. The ruptured fuel tanks then exploded.

A brush fire was also started by the spectacular crash and, amazingly, the driver was able to escape without injury. He reportedly kicked out the windshield and was able to exit without harm.

Lake Powell Communications thanks The Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Department for their assistance and scene photos. Click image below to enlarge.

 

Semi Crash on Virgin River Gorge Bridge - overview

Summary: Semi Crash on Virgin River Gorge Bridge

Tags
august 8 2020bridgecrashexplodedi-15northboundsaturdaysemivirgin river gorge

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.