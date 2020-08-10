Semi Crash on Virgin River Gorge Bridge

I-15 was shut down for more than 13 hours over the weekend when a semi-truck crashed and exploded on one of the Virgin River Gorge bridges. All northbound travel came to a halt and the road was closed from early Saturday morning until 6:00 PM Saturday night from the Black Rock exit to mile marker 23. Northbound traffic was backed up from exit 122 in Mesquite, Nevada to the Beaver Dam off-ramp in Arizona.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:00 AM when emergency personnel were dispatched to bridge No 7. There they found the rear of the trailer ablaze and hanging off the bridge. The truck was hauling food products when, for reasons unknown, the driver lost control. The ruptured fuel tanks then exploded.

A brush fire was also started by the spectacular crash and, amazingly, the driver was able to escape without injury. He reportedly kicked out the windshield and was able to exit without harm.

Lake Powell Communications thanks The Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Department for their assistance and scene photos. Click image below to enlarge.