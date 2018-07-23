Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Persons of Interest in Burglaries

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest in connection with recent residential burglaries in the Stoneman Lake area.

Credit cards stolen during the burglaries were used at a casino on June 15, 2018. The Sheriff’s Office is releasing a video showing two males who were seen at the casino during the time frame that the stolen credit cards were used. The persons of interest are the two men seen walking past the camera. Snapshots from the video also are included.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of these individuals or about these crimes, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.