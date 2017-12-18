Dept of Agriculture Livestock Officers to Carry Narcan

As of today, the Arizona Dept of Agriculture will have nine of their live stock officers carrying Narcan, a counteractive medication used in cases of opioid overdose. Earlier this year Governor Ducey declared a statewide health emergency due to the concerning amount of opioid related deaths and overdoses here in Arizona, since June there have been 600 opioid deaths and 1400 overdoses.

The officers make sure cattle are being cared for and ranchers follow the rules, often working in remote areas of the state that would make them the closest first responders in an overdose situation.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has been training sworn law enforcement — which includes the livestock officers — how to administer Narcan. Officials are looking forward to integrating their systems with DPS and local sheriffs so that livestock officers would be notified of an overdose call near them.