See Something? Say Something!

The Page Police Department keeping the community safe with the help of folks like YOU. Police Chief Frank Balkcom told Lake Powell Communications in an interview recently “illegal narcotic activity often leads to additional crimes here in Page”. The Chief says the police department gets a lot of help from the community in solving these crimes by calling in and letting law enforcement know when they see something that looks suspicious. You do not have to give your name if you wish to report suspicious behavior, you can contact the Page Police Department using either their silent witness line (928) 645-2819 or non emergency line (928) 645-2463 if you notice suspicious activity in your neighborhood. Of course always dial 9-1-1 if you see something that requires immediate assistance.