Governor Doug Ducey addressing issues of water in our state, with very specific thoughts about the Colorado River , Lake Mead and the current extreme drought. The Governor’s “securing Arizona’s water future” plan promises to make decisions about the state water supply based on how it will impact the entire state and requires the central Arizona water conservation district to obtain approval from Arizonan Dept of water resources before negotiating or entering into deals involving interstate transfer of Colorado River water. For more than 17 years the Colorado River system has experienced extreme drought conditions.

Read the Governor’s Securing Arizona’s Water Future plan here