News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Securing Arizona’s Water Future

Securing Arizona’s Water Future
February 22
10:54 2018
Print This Article

Governor Doug Ducey addressing issues of water in our state, with very specific thoughts about the Colorado River , Lake Mead and the current extreme drought. The Governor’s “securing Arizona’s water future” plan promises to make decisions about the state water supply based on how it will impact the entire state and requires the central Arizona water conservation district to obtain approval from Arizonan Dept of water resources before negotiating or entering into deals involving interstate transfer of Colorado River water. For more than 17 years the Colorado River system has experienced extreme drought conditions.

Read the Governor’s Securing Arizona’s Water Future plan here

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.