Second Death Row Execution Scheduled in Arizona Since 2014

There is a second Arizona prisoner on death row that has now been scheduled to be executed.

This news comes on the heels of the state’s decision to execute prisoner Clarence Dixon on May 11th; the first execution in Arizona since 2014.

The second death row inmate is Frank Jarvis Atwood, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl in 1984.

Atwood has until May 19th to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection; if no choice is made, lethal injection is the default method of execution in Arizona.

Atwood’s execution is scheduled for June 8th.

Arizona has 112 prisoners on death row.