Seats Open for County Trial Court Appt Commission

Applicants are being sought to fill positions for the Commission on Trial Court Appointments for Coconino County District 1, District 2 and District 3. District 4 and District 5 are developing their nominating committees and will be seeking applications for the Commission shortly.

In 2018, Coconino County voters elected to change the selection of Superior Court Judges from a partisan-popular election to a merit selection-judicial retention election. When a Superior Court vacancy occurs, the Coconino County Commission on Trial Court Appointments provides a list of qualified attorneys to the Governor who appoints a new judge from the list for the Coconino County Superior Court.

Requirements for non-attorney applicants are:

Applicant must have resided in the State for at least five years.

Applicant must have resided in the supervisorial district from which appointed for at least one year before being nominated (To determine your current Supervisorial District, call 928-679-7144 or visit the Elections Website at https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c4d1cdcd9f73452dbbf2908d035eda32

The applicant cannot be a judge, a retired judge or an attorney admitted to practice law in Arizona.

The applicant cannot hold any governmental office, elective or appointive, for profit (i.e. salary, commission, etc.) (An appointee can be a governmental employee.)

Applications along with the Committee’s recommendation for appointment will be forwarded to the Governor who shall make appointments subject to confirmation of the Arizona Senate.

To apply, please contact the following by April 30, 2019:

District 1 – Send a letter and resume to Michele Ralston, Executive Assistant to Supervisor Art Babbott, ATTN: Commission on Trial Court Appointments Nominating Committee, 219 E. Cherry Ave. Flagstaff, Arizona 86001.