Seatbelt Lesson Learned

If ever there was undisputed proof that seatbelts save lives it would be a triple fatal crash mid-day Saturday in St. George. Three men who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected as the 2003 Dodge Durango they were in went off the road and rolled over.

The one man, who survived the terrible crash, was wearing his seatbelt. He only received minor injuries!

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the 11 a.m. one-vehicle crash that happened just north of the city on State Route 18. Reports indicate that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The four men were returning from a camping trip.

Reports from the Highway Patrol point to another common mistake that often causes accident and sometimes claims lives; the driver over-corrected when he began driving left of the road way.

The reports tell us he then jerked the car to the right to correct the situation, but in the process lost control.

The car went off the road to the right into some rocks and dirt, rolling over and landing on its wheels. But the three men NOT wearing seatbelts were tossed from the Durango and died.

According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, you are 2.5 to 25 times more likely to die in a motor vehicle crash if you are ejected from the vehicle.

The report goes on to say:

“Single-vehicle rollover crashes have the highest increased risk of death due to ejection: about eightfold for the driver and sevenfold for the right front passenger.”

And in this case, the front seat passenger lived to tell about it.

The bottom line, and the lesson learned from this tragic crash on Saturday: We need to wear our seatbelts at all times when traveling in a motor vehicle.