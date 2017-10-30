Seasonal Flu Shots & Pneumonia Vaccines Coming to Page

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. –The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) is offering seasonal flu shots and pneumonia vaccinations at two locations in Page, AZ on Tuesday, Nov 7.

Flu and pneumonia vaccinations will be available from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Coconino County Public Health Services District Page office, 467 Vista Ave.

The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) and the Page Community Center have partnered to offer a flu and pneumonia vaccination clinic from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Page Community Center, 699 S. Navajo Dr.

Both clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu shot as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. It is strongly recommended that everyone 6 months old and over get a flu shot each year. Pneumonia vaccines are recommended for adults 65 and older.

The cost for a flu vaccination at a CCPHSD Clinic is $30 for adults and children. As a courtesy, the CCPHSD will bill the insurance company, but those seeking a flu shot should check with the insurance provider to determine whether they are covered. Medicare is accepted. For those without insurance, the Vaccines For Adults/Children (VFA and VFC) programs are available to assist those that are unable to pay.

It’s especially important that the following groups get a flu vaccination either because they are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications or because they live with or care for people at high risk for developing flu-related complications, including:

Pregnant women

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

Children with special healthcare needs

People 50 years of age and older

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including:

Health care workers

Household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from the flu

Household contacts and out of home caregivers of children less than 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated)

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue. Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes and can cause death.

In addition to getting a seasonal flu shot, good health habits will help you stay well. These simple actions can stop the spread of germs and help protect you and others from getting sick:

Wash your hands frequently during the flu season.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Don’t share eating utensils, cups and straws.

Stay home when you are sick.

Additional information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/health. Contact your healthcare provider or call the Coconino County Public Health Services District Clinic at 928-679-7222 or toll-free at 1-877-679-7272.