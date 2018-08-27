Search Warrant Leads to Drug Bust in Page

Page Police Department’s weekly arrest report for August 18-24, 2018 showing a search warrant last Monday, August 20, served at a residence on Tower Butte Avenue resulted in the arrest of three Page residents now facing various drug charges: 19 year old Jalen Lane facing drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession and narcotic drug possession charges, 29 year old Kamaya Lane facing possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges and 27 year old Rayana Moore charged with narcotic and dangerous drug possession as well as dangerous and narcotic drug possession for sale charges.

Lake Powell Life News reported last week that Jalen Lane had been one of the drug busts Page Police made during their school zone traffic enforcement stops. Read that story here.

Last Monday, Page Police also arrested 34 year old Tee D. Patterson of Chambers, Arizona who now faces a felony charge of dangerous drug possession.