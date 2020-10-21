Search Warrant Executed at Page City Home

Press Release from Page Police Department

PAGE, AZ (October 20, 2020)

On October 20, 2020 at approximately 6:50 a.m., officers with the Page Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Antelope Avenue in Page, AZ. The search resulted in the seizure of cash and illegal drugs and paraphernalia, including marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine.

35- year-old Danton Eddy of Page was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail for 8 felony charges, including possession of marijuana for sale, 2 counts of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, production of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.