Search Continues for Missing Fort Defiance Man

Various law enforcement agencies, family, friends, and volunteers have come up empty in a search for a missing Navajo elder.

Dennis Hardy, Sr., 94, was last seen on the morning of September 15. He apparently wandered away from his Fort Defiance home.

Hardy is about 5’2″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He has brown eyes and gray hair. He wears silver-framed eyeglasses.

When he was last seen Hardy was wearing. blue jeans, a brown hoodie a blue/grayish thermal shirt under his clothes and black shoes.

Hardy may be wearing a camouflage baseball cap with the letters OSU written on it.

Authorities and community members have scoured the area between Navajo Route 12 and Navajo Route 112.

Hardy’s residence is located west of Veterans Cemetery in Fort Defiance.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said his prayers were with Hardy’s family.

Nez visited Hardy’s wife of 72 years and their 12 children, bringing food and other necessities for the family and volunteers.

“Our prayers are with the family as we continue to provide as many resources as possible to assist with search efforts,” said Nez. “We also thank the Nation’s first responders and programs, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and others who are contributing their time, resources, and manpower.”

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer remained hopeful that Hardy will be found unharmed.

If anyone has any information or has seen Dennis Hardy, Sr., please call the Navajo Police Department at 928-871-6111 or 928-871-6112.

