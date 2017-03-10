Seal Designer Passes

The Navajo Nation has been saddened by the passing of John Claw, Junior. Back in the early 1950’s he was the Ganado High School student who designed the Great Seal of the Navajo Nation.

Mr. Claw died on Thursday (March 9) in Gallup at the age of 82.

Back in high school, the young Mr. Claw entered a contest to design the Nation’s seal. Obviously, he won, and the seal he designed has represented the Navajo people for more than sixty years.

Navajo leader, President Russell Begaye had warm words for Mr. Clay when he learned of the loss.

“The Great Seal of the Navajo Nation represents our Nation in one simple, thoughtful emblem. It signifies the essential core of Navajo life, culture and teachings and is identifiable far beyond the reaches of the United States,” President Russell Begaye said. “Today, in hearing of the passing of John Claw, Jr., our nation mourns a great loss. But Claw’s legacy will extend far into the future of our tribe.”

Mr. Claw is survived by 11 children and 33 grandchildren, as well as 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine.

It was in 1952 that Claw entered the competition to design the Navajo Nation Seal. His design incorporates arrowheads, a rainbow, cornstalks, the Four Sacred Mountains and livestock. His design won the competition and became the official seal.

“Our family is continually honored to share the legacy of my father in creating the Great Seal of the Navajo Nation. Where ever we go, we hear so many positive things about it,” said his sister, Eulalia Claw. “He was known throughout the U.S. and beyond to many other countries.”

PHOTO: Navajo Tribal Chairman Sam Akeah shakes hands with a young John Claw Jr., in 1952 when his design became the Official Seal of the Navajo Nation.