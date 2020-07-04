Scottsdale Woman Falls to Her death at Grand Canyon

59-Year Old Arizona Woman Dies from Fall at the South Rim

National Park Service Release:

On Friday, July 3 at approximately 12:35 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of Mather Point. Responding rangers located the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, AZ approximately 100 ft. below the rim.

Ms. Salgado Lopez had been hiking off trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.

