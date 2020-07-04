News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Scottsdale Woman Falls to Her death at Grand Canyon

July 04
15:45 2020
59-Year Old Arizona Woman Dies from Fall at the South Rim

National Park Service Release:

On Friday, July 3 at approximately 12:35 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of Mather Point. Responding rangers located the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, AZ approximately 100 ft. below the rim.

Ms. Salgado Lopez had been hiking off trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Whether seeking wide-open spaces or exploring a historic urban neighborhood, remember to #RecreateResponsibly! We encourage you to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and follow Leave No Trace principles when you visit.

