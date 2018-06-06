If you’re looking for something fun and educational for your tween, here’s a pretty awesome event! CCC hosting a cool Science and Stars Camp June 11-14. Each day from 2-10pm, children ages 9-12 can spend the afternoons building terrariums, studying water and life, rocks and trees and arthropods, evenings learning about the astronomy and chemistry of the stars, drawing a planet, galaxies and double stars and more. There is a $75 fee that covers the cost for the week. Click here for more information.