Lake Powell News

Science and Stars Camp

Science and Stars Camp
June 06
13:09 2018
If you’re looking for something fun and educational for your tween, here’s a pretty awesome event! CCC hosting a cool Science and Stars Camp June 11-14. Each day from 2-10pm, children ages 9-12 can spend the afternoons building terrariums, studying water and life, rocks and trees and arthropods, evenings learning about the astronomy and chemistry of the stars, drawing a planet, galaxies and double stars and more.  There is a $75 fee that covers the cost for the week. Click here for more information.

