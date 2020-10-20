News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

School Bus Crash in Williams Sends Two Children to the Hospital

School Bus Crash in Williams Sends Two Children to the Hospital
October 20
14:26 2020
Print This Article

Charles Hoag

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Press Release

Williams, AZ – On Monday October 19 shortly after 7 a.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Hoctor Road and Buena Vista Trail for a report of a school bus that left the roadway and went into a ditch.

The bus was occupied by 16 elementary age children at the time of the collision.  Minor injuries were sustained by several of the children on the bus, two of whom were transported by Lifeline Medical ground transport to Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation.

The bus did not sustain damage in the accident.

The driver of the bus, 65-year-old Charles HOAG, was arrested by deputies for suspicion of being impaired at the time of the accident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

# # #

School Bus Crash in Williams Sends Two Children to the Hospital - overview

Summary: School Bus Crash in Williams (Az.) Sends Two Children to the Hospital

Tags
coconino county sheriff's officeschool bus crashschool bus driver arrestedwilliams arizona

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Weather

Page, Page Municipal Airport, AZ

Last Updated on Oct 21 2020, 12:53 pm MST

Weather by NOAA

Current Conditions: Fair

NOAA Icon

Temp: 76°F

Wind: Variable at 3mph

Humidity: 9%

Dewpoint: 14.0°F

Your 5-Day Forecast at a Glance

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to [email protected]

Facebook

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.