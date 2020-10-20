School Bus Crash in Williams Sends Two Children to the Hospital

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Press Release

Williams, AZ – On Monday October 19 shortly after 7 a.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Hoctor Road and Buena Vista Trail for a report of a school bus that left the roadway and went into a ditch.

The bus was occupied by 16 elementary age children at the time of the collision. Minor injuries were sustained by several of the children on the bus, two of whom were transported by Lifeline Medical ground transport to Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation.

The bus did not sustain damage in the accident.

The driver of the bus, 65-year-old Charles HOAG, was arrested by deputies for suspicion of being impaired at the time of the accident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

# # #