Scholarship Opportunity for Graduating PHS Seniors

The Page High School Alumni Class of 2008 is awarding a $500 non-renewable scholarship to one graduating senior of Page High School planning to attend a post secondary educational institution.

To apply, the senior must fill out the application and provide all the required documentation which includes a 500 word essay.

Applications have been sent home to district parents, but is also available to print out here: Class Of 2008 Scholarship

The application must be printed out and returned to the Alimni Class of 2008 by the May 21, 2018 deadline for the senior to be eligible. Submission details on the application.

For more information contact Brittany Harrison at pagehighclassof2008@gmail.com