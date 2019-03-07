SCC Contributes $4K to Page Schools

The Page Unified School District was the beneficiary of some windfall cash Thursday to the tune of $4,000.

Representatives from South Central Communications (SCC) presented PUSD the check Thursday morning during the school district’s monthly Administrators/Directors Meeting.

The $4,000 was split between Page High School, which received $2,200, Page Middle School, which received $400, Desert View Intermediate School, which received $700 and Lake View Primary School, which received $700.

Adam Young, Director of Marketing for SCC, said the company gave the school district the check to be a good neighbor and support the school in its efforts and programs.

“As a local service provider, we’re part of the community and we want to support our community by giving to our schools because they are giving so much to our community,” said Young. “We care about our kids and our future and putting money into the hands of teachers is a great way to do that.”

Because the money was a donation, and not earmarked for any department or expenditure, the schools are free to spend it at their discretion, said PUSD Superintendent Rob Varner.

Anne Martin, Principal for Page High School, said she plans to meet with the high school’s student council and discuss how to use the money.

Martin said they’re leaning toward using the money to make the school and its grounds look more modern and aesthetically appealing.

“Probably some imagery that displays spirit and achievement, and fix up the places that are getting run down,” said Martin.

Article/Photo provided by Page Unified Schoool District