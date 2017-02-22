SCC Announces Fiber Network is Complete

In a press release yesterday, South Central Communications announced that the wait for high-speed network is over for Page residents. SCC’s fiber optic network has arrived in Page bringing speeds of up to 1 GB to residents.

CEO of SCC Michael East says bringing high-speed internet to Page was a worthwhile investment, “Bringing this fiber technology to Page’s community is incredibly expensive and time-consuming, but the investment is well worth the effort,” East said. “Countless man hours, dollars and miles of construction have gone into this project, providing Page with the fastest, safest, most reliable network available,” He continued.

With the additional speed, movies can be downloaded in seconds, multiple devices can be used at the same time without stalling, and FaceTime, Skype, and Facebook can be run in real time without delays. Page residents currently customers of SCC already have noticed the benefits as SCC turned up the bandwidth for a trial period, lasting until April 1st, to show what the new network is capable of.

The fiber network got approval from city council back in October 2016 and was expected to be completed by midyear.

The network saw SCC construct a fiber optic interconnection from Buckskin Mountain, Utah to Greenehaven, Arizona while PUE constructed a fiber route from Page to Greenehaven.

Now that Page has entered the 21st century the only question remaining is, what will you download first?