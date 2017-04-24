News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Scandal in Kane County

April 24
14:56 2017
Washington County Attorney Brock Belnap will conduct a criminal investigation into two Kane County elected officials.

The Utah State Auditor has accused Commissioner Jim Matson of self-dealing and acceptance of improper payments from a county special service district.

Long-time clerk/ auditor Karla Johnson is accused of being paid excessively and being hired without a competitive process by the same service district.

Among other things, accusations suggest Matson wrote two district checks for $7,500 apiece to himself of a single day. Under state law, no more than $5,000 a year can be paid to a district board member.

The district also paid Matson’s private consulting firm over $33,000.

Matson insists he has done nothing wrong, and Johnson has yet to comment publicly on her allegations. Belnap says he will not say anything while his investigations are ongoing.

