Say “Goodbye” to Page Circle-K…for Now

The Page Circle-K is Being Demolished

making Way for a Bigger & Larger Store

The Circle-K store in Page that we know and love, is going the way of the wrecking ball, very soon. The final day of operation will be the day after Labor Day, September 7th, at eight or nine a.m.

That’s according to store manager Julianne Foster. They wanted to allow folks to come in one last day (Tuesday) on their way to work.

She tells us the new store will be 5,200 square feet in size, much larger than the current store. It will have seven two-sided gas pumps, too.

The store will face North Navajo Drive.

She added that the new store will be ready (hopefully) in four months. But it could be longer than that.